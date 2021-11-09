US Treas Sec Yellen comments on the debt ceiling, inflation, recession prospects

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Speaking in a US media interview (NPR Marketplace), covering a few topics:

  • Warns of a recession if the debt limit is not raised
  • Both the Republican Party and the Democrats should raise the debt ceiling
  • Expects  that Congress will enact a debt-limit bill
  • The Build Back Better program is anti-inflationary in the medium term
  • The Federal Reserve will not allow 1970s-style inflation to return
  • Inflation will be closely monitored, the Federal Reserve is already doing so

Speaking in a US media interview (NPR Marketplace), covering a few topics:


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose