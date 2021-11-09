US Treas Sec Yellen comments on the debt ceiling, inflation, recession prospects
Speaking in a US media interview (NPR Marketplace), covering a few topics:
- Warns of a recession if the debt limit is not raised
- Both the Republican Party and the Democrats should raise the debt ceiling
- Expects that Congress will enact a debt-limit bill
- The Build Back Better program is anti-inflationary in the medium term
- The Federal Reserve will not allow 1970s-style inflation to return
- Inflation will be closely monitored, the Federal Reserve is already doing so