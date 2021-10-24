US Treas Sec Yellen says has inflation under control

US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke with CNN on Sunday, giving her opinion on US CPI.

Asked when she expects inflation ... to get back to the 2% range considered acceptable, Yellen told CNN's Jake Tapper that it would be the middle to second half of 2022. "Well, I expect that to happen next year. Monthly rates of inflation have already fallen substantially from the very high rates that we saw in the spring and early summer," ...

"On a 12-month basis, the inflation rate will remain high into next year because of what's already happened. But I expect improvement ... by the middle to end of next year, second half of next year."

" I don't think we're about to lose control of inflation"

expects the bottlenecks to subside as progress is made on the coronavirus pandemic

predicted that Americans will return to the workforce as conditions improve.





