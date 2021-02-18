Coming Up!
US Treas Sec Yellen says hoping to see progress on stimulus bill in the next 2 weeks
US Treasury Secretary Yellen speaking on a CNBC interview
- if the unemployment rate is measured properly its close to 10%
- important to have a big rescue package
- benefits of a big package will far outweigh the costs in the long run
- the Federal Reserve has the tools to deal with inflation
- inflation is a risk but the bigger risk is having the pandemic take a permanent toll on people's lives
- details of Biden's infrastructure plan not finailised
- tax increase would likely be used to pay for part of Biden's infrastructure package to be proposed later this year
