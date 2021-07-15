US Treas Sec Yellen says she thinks there are several more months of rapid inflation ahead

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury Secretary Yellen speaking, a lot of her earlier comments were on tax issues.

Expressing an opinion on CPI now. Yellen is in the 'transitory' camp ... but sees a few more months of sharply rising prices. 

More:
  • worried about housing affordability
  • but not about the financial stability impact of rising house prices: "The lending that's taking place is to creditworthy borrowers so I don't think we're seeing the same kinds of dangers in this that we saw in the runup to the financial crisis in 2008"
I guess creditworthiness is pretty good when interest rates are close to nuthin', yeah?
 
More:
  • sees interest rates remaining at moderate levels
  • sees inflation staying under control
  • believe the Fed is doing a good job

 more to come  

