US Treas Sec Yellen says the US government can be financed until December 15

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury Secretary Yellen in a letter to members of Congress re the debt limit. 

  • Yellen says she is confident the government can be funded to December 15
  • after December 15 there are insufficient resources unless the debt ceiling is raised
The countdown is on to December 15 then, that's the new debt celeing deadline according to Yellen. 

