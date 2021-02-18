US Treas Sec Yellen speaking on stocks now - valuation very high, need to be careful
US Treasury Secretary Yellen says in the current low-interest rate environment valuations are very high
- Need to be careful in some sectors
Also:
- increased prevalence of zero commission trading has spurred retail investors to get more involved in the market
- SEC will prepare a report on trading volatility, need to see if trading practices are consistent with investor protection
Unrelated:
- Biden admin in process of evaluating approach toward China
- we have an opportunity to work with allies and address China's unfair practices
- is looking at if tariffs work
- expects China to adhere to commitments made on trade
- US tariffs in place on China's goods will remain for now, evaluating what is appropriate going forward