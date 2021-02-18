US Treas Sec Yellen speaking on stocks now - valuation very high, need to be careful

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury Secretary Yellen says in the current low-interest rate environment valuations are very high

  • Need to be careful in some sectors
Also:
  • increased prevalence of zero commission trading has spurred retail investors to get more involved in the market
  • SEC will prepare a report on trading volatility, need to see if trading practices are consistent with investor protection 
Unrelated:
  • Biden admin in process of evaluating approach toward China
  • we have an opportunity to work with allies and address China's unfair practices
  • is looking at if tariffs work
  • expects China to adhere to commitments made on trade
  • US tariffs in place on China's goods will remain for now, evaluating what is appropriate going forward 
