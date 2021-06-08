U.S. Treassury auctioned off $58 billion of 3 year notes at high yield of 0.325%

WI was trading at 0.326% at the auction time

High yield 0.325%. Wi was at 0.326%



Bid to cover 2.47x vs 2.44x six month average



Dealers 27.55% vs 33.1% vs six month average



Indirects 54.2% versus six month average of 50.4%

Directs 18.3% versus six month average of 18.1%

Overall a good/solid auction (grade of B) with no problems despite lower yields overall today.



