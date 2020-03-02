US Treasury 10-year yields creep higher, now at 1.15%

The low for today touched 1.028%

That is essentially a recovery of just over 12 bps as the market continues to find some relative comfort from possible global central bank stimulus that may follow.





The move higher here is helping to keep yen pairs underpinned to start the session, with equities pushing higher also helping to give risk currencies a nudge higher as well.





It is still early in the day and most certainly early in the week still, but for now at least there is some hope that brighter days lie ahead for the market after the bloodbath last week.



