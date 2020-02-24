US Treasury 10-year yields fall to lowest since 2016

Treasuries open in Europe and yields fall sharply on haven demand

10-year yields are down by over 5 bps to 1.42% currently with 30-year yields tracking new record lows, down by nearly 4 bps on the day to 1.875% now.





The market is continuing to stay risk-off amid heightened fears surrounding the coronavirus outbreak and that should keep gold underpinned in the session ahead.





In turn, just be mindful of further weakness in the aussie and kiwi with the dollar likely to keep firm amid the current risk mood.



