US Treasury 10-year yields inch closer towards 1%

10-year yields reach 0.95% currently, up by nearly 15 bps today

This is continuing to underpin yen pairs to start the session, alongside the better mood in the equities space, as we see USD/JPY move to 105.90 near the highs at 106.00.





As the market is feeling better about risk this morning, the dollar is a bit on the back foot (with exception to the yen and franc) as EUR/USD nears 1.1200 now and GBP/USD climbs to a session high of 1.2619 as well.





I reckon investors can take some comfort in the fact that equities and yields are moving in tandem once again but there is little to suggest that things have turned the corner yet.



