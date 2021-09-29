US Treasury and Yellen comments on G7 global tax agreement - flag an agreement in October
Remember all the backslapping and high-fiving when this mob "reached an agreement" on global tax?
And then everyone said it didn't apply to them though?
Here we are, still negotiating. Headlines below, probably best served with a few grains of salt.
Latest from the US Treasury and Treasury Secretary Yellen
- Treasury says G7 understanding on taxes will support reaching a final political agreement within the OECD framework in October
- Yellen reiterated the importance of reshaping global tax rules to ensure that profitable corporations pay their fair share in taxes
- G7 finance ministers reached common understanding on some important open issues in negotiations on reforming the international tax system