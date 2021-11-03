U.S. Treasury announces quarterly funding needs going forward

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

From the U.S. Treasury

  • Quarterly refunding of the $120 billion to raise about 44.1 billion of cash. Refund 75.9 billion immature insecurities
  • Expects to cut 2, 3, and 5 year note auctions each by 2 billion per month over the next three months
  • Anticipates cutting 7 year note auctions by 3 billion per month over the next three months
  • It will reduce auction sizes across all coupons, starting with modest reductions in the November 2021 and January 2022 quarters
  • Treasury to sell $56 billion of three year notes, $39 billion of 10 year notes, and $25 billion of 30 year bonds next week
  • Expects to cut 10 year note and 30 year bond auctions by $2 billion each, will cut 20 year bond auction by $4 billion
