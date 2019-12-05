US treasury announces refunding auction for next week

Treasury to sell 3 year, 9 year 11 month, and 29 year and 11 month issues

The US treasury is announce the details of their refunding auction for next week.







The details are showing the following schedule:

$38 billion of 3 year notes on December 9



$24 billion of reopened 9 year 11-month notes on December 10



$16 billion of reopened 29 year 11-month bonds on December 12

in addition to those issues the treasury will sell $42 billion of 3 month bills on December 9 and $36 billion of six-month bills on December 10.







Typically, the treasury auctions on Tuesday Wednesday and Thursday. However, because of the FOMC decision is on Wednesday, they have moved the 3 and 10 year issues to Monday and Tuesday and will auction the 30 year on Thursday.

