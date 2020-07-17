US treasury asks primary dealers their thoughts on auctions going forward

US treasury has asked primary dealers of treasury should consider technical adjustments to treasury coupon auction schedule given increase in financing needs



As dealers for opinion on market reception of frequent cash management bill issuance



As dealers for opinion on how large benchmark T-bill auction sizes could rise to without causing yield deviations



as dealers if it should consider expanding benchmark bill offerings to include 1 of the CMB maturities and if so which one



In short, how much do you think we can auction before we see higher yields as a result of not enough demand for the supply. That's what deficits can do and may be a reason why Congress might be a little more reluctant to open up the purse strings for another stimulus check.