U.S. Treasury auctioned off $24 billion of 20 year bonds at 1.890%

WI yield at the time of auction 1.878%

Tail +1.2 basis point. The six month average was 0.0 basis points



High yield 1.890% versus WI of 1.878%



Bid to cover 2.33x versus six month average of 2.33x.



Directs 18.94% versus 17.9% six month average

Indirects 60.16% versus six month average of 58.9%

Dealers 20.91% versus 23.1% six month average of 23.1%

I would give the auction a grade of a C+/B-



