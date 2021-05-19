U.S. Treasury auctioned off $27 billion of 20 year bond at a high yield of 2.286%

WI level was at 2.276%

WI yield level at time of auction was 2.276%

High yield 2.286%. 1 BP tail vs the WI yield of 2.276%



Bid to cover 2.24x vs six month average of 2.34x



Dealers 23.75% vs the 6 month average of 24.5%



Indirects 56.7% vs 6 month of 58.7%

Directs 19.5% vs 6 month of 16.8%

Auction grade: C+





Not the best of auctions with the main numbers worse than the 6 month average along with a 1 basis point tail vs the WI level.





Bid to cover < 6 month avg

Indirects - a measure of foreign demand - was less than the 6 month average The good news is the Directs were > than average and left the dealers with owning less than the average.





Initially I gave a D+ grade but has upped it C+ after reevaluation.