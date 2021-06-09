U.S. Treasury auctioned off $38 billion of 10 year notes at a high yield of 1.497%

Auction grade: A+

Nothing wrong with this auction.



Tailed by -1.0 basis point vs the WI yield at the time of auction

The bid the cover was well above the six month average

Dealers were saddled with much less than the six month average at 15.7% versus 22.1%

Foreign demand was strong at 65% versus 60.8% six month average



The U.S. Treasury will complete their refunding auctions for the week tomorrow when they sell $24B of 30 year bonds at 1 PM ET.

