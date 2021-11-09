U.S. Treasury auctioned off $39 billion of 10 year notes at a high yield of 1.444%

WI level at the time of the auction was 1.432%

High yield 1.444%



Tail 1.2BP.



Bid to cover 2.35X versus six month average of 2.54X



Directs 13.8% versus six month average of 16.9%



Indirects 71.01% versus six month average of 68.6%

Dealers 15.19% versus six month average of 14.6%

The demand for the 10 year note auction was not great. The high yield was 1.2 basis points above the WI level. The bid the cover was lower than the six month average at 2.35X versus 2.54X. The bright spot is that the international demand remained strong at 71.01%. Domestic demand was week at 13.8%.





Auction grade: D







Although the auction was weaker, there is not a lot of negative reaction in the debt markets at least initially.

