US treasury auctioned off $42B of 5 year notes at a high yield of 0.394%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

WI traded at 0.401%

  • WI 0.401% at the time of the auction
  • Tail -0.7 basis points
  • High yield 0.394%. Versus 0.535% at the last auction
  • Bid to cover 2.74x versus six-month average of 2.45X
  • Dealers 19.3 % versus 26% six-month average
  • Directs 20.2% versus 12.9% six-month average
  • Indirects 60.4% versus 61.1% six-month average
Another decent auction. The 2 year auction earlier was excellent.  The bid to cover was much higher than the six-month average. Dealers were saddled with much less than its six-month average suggestion good investment demand from investors. The tail was -0.7 basis points versus the WI level at the time of the auction.

