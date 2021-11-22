U.S. Treasury auctions off $58B of two year notes at high yield 0.623% vs WI level of 0.612%

WI level was at 0.612%

High yield 0.623%

WI level at the time of the auction was 0.612%

Tail 1.1 bp

Bid to cover 2.36X vs 6 month average of 2.56X

Directs 17.7% vs six month average of 20.5%

Indirects 45.62% vs six month average of 54.1%

Dealers 37.21% vs six month average of 25.4%

Not good.





Auction grade: D





Lowlights:

There are no highlights from the auction of 2 year notes. It may be the holiday week. It may also be the more hawkish Fed stance

Negatives include a tail over 1 basis points. Low demand from domestic (directs) and international (indirects). Dealers are saddled with over 37% of the issue. Could have been a lower grade but given the "holiday" week, the grade was curved a bit, but make no mistake, this was UGLY.





The US treasury will auction off $59B of 5 year notes at 1 PM. The 6 months averages shows: