U.S. Treasury auctioned off $60 billion of two year notes at a high yield of 0.152%

Bid to cover 2.74x versus six month at 2.53x



Dealer 24.9% versus six month average of 33.3%

Indirecxt 57.1% versus six month average of 50.6%

Directs 18% versus six month average of 16.2%





Dealers were saddled with less than the 33.3% of the auction (only 24.9%). The Indirects, a measure of foreign demand, came in strong at 57.1% vs the six month average of 50.6%.





Overall a strong auction. I give it a grade of A.





