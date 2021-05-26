U.S. Treasury auctioned off $61 billion of 10 year notes at a high yield of 0.788%

Grade: B+/A-

Yield was below the WI level at the time of auction by -0.6 basis point

Dealers are saddled with much less than the average at 20.78% versus 26.3%



The foreign demand as measured by indirect bidders shows strong demand at 64.4% versus 57.9%.

Bid to cover was comfortably above the six month average as well at 2.49x vs 2.34x

The cycle high in the five year yield reach 0.988% back in April. The low move down to 0.89% (that was the all-time low yield). The yield remains above its rising 100 hour moving average at 0.699%.





Rick Santelli on CNBC David a grade of A-