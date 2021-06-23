U.S. Treasury auctioned off $61 billion of 5 year notes at a high yield of 0.904%

WI was trading at 0.902% at the auction time

  • WI at time of auction 0.902%
  • High yield 0.904%. Tale of 0.2 basis point
  • Bid to cover 2.36X.  Six month average 2.36X
  • Dealer 24.29%. Six month average 24.9%
  • Directs 18.09%. Six month average 15.9%
  • Indirects 57.62%. Six month average 59.2%
The auction grade: C

  • Small tail
  • bid to cover equals six month average
  • Dealers take near the six month average
  • Indirect demand (foreign demand) is below the six month average but only marginally
  • Directs (domestic demand) has slightly better demand
