U.S. Treasury auctioned off $61 billion of 5 year notes at a high yield of 0.904%
WI was trading at 0.902% at the auction time
- WI at time of auction 0.902%
- High yield 0.904%. Tale of 0.2 basis point
- Bid to cover 2.36X. Six month average 2.36X
- Dealer 24.29%. Six month average 24.9%
- Directs 18.09%. Six month average 15.9%
- Indirects 57.62%. Six month average 59.2%
The auction grade: C
- Small tail
- bid to cover equals six month average
- Dealers take near the six month average
- Indirect demand (foreign demand) is below the six month average but only marginally
- Directs (domestic demand) has slightly better demand