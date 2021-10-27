U.S. Treasury auctioned off $61 billion of 5 year notes at a high yield of 1.157%
U.S. Treasury auctioned off five year notes
- high yield 1.157%
- WI yield at the time of auction 1.182%
- Tail -2.5 basis points
- Bid to cover 2.55X versus six month average of 2.37X
- Directs 17.37% versus six month average of 17.7%
- Indirects 64.78% versus six month average of 59.2%
- Dealers 17.85% versus six month average of 23.2%
highlights
- The tail of -2.5 basis points is certainly indicative of strong demand
- The Bid to Cover is also better than average
- The demand came from the international in direct bidders. They took 64.78% versus 59.2% average
- The Directs or domestic bidders were slightly lower than the six month average.
- Dealers were saddled with less than the average due to the international demand.
Overall grade: A-