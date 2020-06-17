US treasury auctions $17 billion of 20 year notes at a yield of 1.314% vs WI 1.329%

US treasury auctions off at 17 billion of 20 year notes.

WI was trading at 1.329% at the auction time



high yield comes in at 1.314%



bid to cover ratio 2.63x vs 2.53x at last auction



Dealers 21.9% vs 24.6% at the last auction

Directs 16.454% vs. 14.71% at the last auction

Indirects 61.624% vs. 60.728% at the last option

The issue is actually 19 years and 11 months. The treasury issued its inaugural 20 year bond last month at a yield of 1.22%.







Investor demand was strong for the auction with the dealers taking less than last month, the bid to cover a healthy 2.63x and the yield lower than the WI by 1.5 basis points.





