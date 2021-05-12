US treasury auctions are 41 billion of 10 year notes at a high yield of 1.684%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

WI level 1.697%

  • High yield 1.684% versus 1.697% WI. Tail -1.3 basis points
  • Bid to cover 2.45X vs six month average of 2.37X
  • Dealers 19.49% versus six month average at 24.2%
  • Directs 17.1% versus 16.4% six month average
  • Indirects 63.4% versus 59.4% six month average
Overall a very good auction. 
  • The yield was less than the WI level by -1.3 basis points.  
  • The bid the cover was higher than the six month average at 2.45X vs 2.37X.  
  • Foreign demand was higher than the six month average at 63.4% versus 59.4%. 
  • Dealers were saddled with less than the six month average. That is the lowest since the spring of 2017.
Grade: A. There was nothing wrong with the auction even though there is more anxiety from the CPI data today.  

The results have led to a move higher in stocks. 
  • S&P at the time of auction was at 4087.26. It is currently at 4093.70 down 58 points or -1.4%
  • Nasdaq at the time of auction was at 13108.43. The current price is at 13145
  • Dow was at 33822.44. It is currently trading at 33872.32 down -397 points or -1.17%
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose