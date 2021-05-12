US treasury auctions are 41 billion of 10 year notes at a high yield of 1.684%

WI level 1.697%

High yield 1.684% versus 1.697% WI. Tail -1.3 basis points



Bid to cover 2.45X vs six month average of 2.37X

Dealers 19.49% versus six month average at 24.2%

Directs 17.1% versus 16.4% six month average



Indirects 63.4% versus 59.4% six month average



Overall a very good auction.

The yield was less than the WI level by -1.3 basis points.

The bid the cover was higher than the six month average at 2.45X vs 2.37X.

Foreign demand was higher than the six month average at 63.4% versus 59.4%.

Dealers were saddled with less than the six month average. That is the lowest since the spring of 2017.

Grade: A. There was nothing wrong with the auction even though there is more anxiety from the CPI data today.





The results have led to a move higher in stocks.