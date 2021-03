WI at -0.56%

High yield -0.58% vs WI of -0.56%



Bid to cover 2.42x vs 2.68X last

Dealer 10.76% vs 17..6% last

Directs 15.2% vs 19.5% last

Indirects 74.0% vs 62.8% last

TIPS are indexed to inflation in order to protect investors from a decline in the purchasing power of their money. As inflation rises, TIPS adjust in price to maintain its real value.