US treasury auctions off $16 billion of 30 year bonds at a high yield of 2.341%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

WI issue at 2.358% at the time of the auction

  • High yield 2.341%.
  • Tail -1.7 basis points.  Six-month average of +0.6 basis points
  • Bid to cover 2.54x.  Six-month average of 2.25x
  • Dealers 19.1% versus six-month average of 24.1%
  • Indirects 63% versus six-month average of 58.7%
  • Directs 17.9% versus six-month average of 17.1%
I give the auction a grade of A.
  • The tail was through the WI level by -1.7 basis points
  • The Bid to cover was much higher at 2.54x vs 2.25x average
  • The dealers took a much lower percentage at 19.1% (indicative of strong demand outside of the dealers).  
Yesterday's 10 year note issue was less than stellar (I gave it a grade of D+).  Today, investors were happy to extend to a longer duration issue.
