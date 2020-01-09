US treasury auctions off $16 billion of 30 year bonds at a high yield of 2.341%

I give the auction a grade of A.

The tail was through the WI level by -1.7 basis points

The Bid to cover was much higher at 2.54x vs 2.25x average

The dealers took a much lower percentage at 19.1% (indicative of strong demand outside of the dealers).

Yesterday's 10 year note issue was less than stellar (I gave it a grade of D+). Today, investors were happy to extend to a longer duration issue.

