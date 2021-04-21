U.S. Treasury auctions off 20 year bond at a high yield of 2.144%
WI traded at 2.153% at the auction time
A good auction. I give it a A- grade.
- High yield 2.144%. WI was at 2.153%
- Bid to cover 2.42x vs 2.34x 6 month average
- Dealers 21.09% vs 24.6% vs 6 month average .
- Directs 20.8% vs 6 month average of 16.0%
- Indirects 58.7% vs 6 month average of 59.4%
The Bid to cover was above the average.
The yield was 0.9 basis points below the WI level
Dealers took less than normal indicative of good external demand.