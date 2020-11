US treasury auctions off 27 billion year bonds

high yield 1.422% vs. WI 1.413%



bid to cover 2.27x vs. six-month average of 2.44x



dealers 23.49% vs. six-month average of 23.2%

directs 15.3% vs. six-month average of 14.2%



Indirects 61.2% vs. six-month average of 62.6%







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus I give it a grade of D+

overall the tail of nearly 1 basis point and the light bid to cover suggests there was some light interest in the issue. Dealers were not saddled with a large amount. The bid to cover and high yield led to the distribution.