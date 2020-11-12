US treasury auctions off $27 billion of 30 year bond at a high yield of 1.680%

30 year bond auction WI level at 1.674%

High yield 1.680%. Vs. WI level of 1.674%



Bid to cover 2.29x vs. six-month average of 2.31x



Dealers 21.56% vs. six-month average of 22.7%



Directs 16.5% vs. six-month average of 13.3%



Indirects 61.9% vs. six-month average of 64.1%

the auction was a bit of a mixed bag. The WI yield was lower at 1.674% vs. the high yield of 1.680%. That's a negative. The bid to cover was around the six-month average. Neutral. Dealer participation came in just under the six-month average. Neutral to a little better.





Overall I give it the auction of C-.

