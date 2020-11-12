US treasury auctions off $27 billion of 30 year bond at a high yield of 1.680%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

30 year bond auction WI level at 1.674%

  • High yield 1.680%. Vs. WI level of 1.674%
  • Bid to cover 2.29x vs. six-month average of 2.31x
  • Dealers 21.56% vs. six-month average of 22.7%
  • Directs 16.5% vs. six-month average of 13.3%
  • Indirects 61.9% vs. six-month average of 64.1%
the auction was a bit of a mixed bag. The WI yield was lower at 1.674% vs. the high yield of 1.680%. That's a negative.  The bid to cover was around the six-month average. Neutral.  Dealer participation came in just under the six-month average. Neutral to a little better.

Overall I give it the auction of C-.
