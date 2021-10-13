US treasury auctions off 30 year bonds at 2.049%

Tail of of -1.3 basis points

  • High yield 2.049%
  • WI level 2.062%
  • Dealers take 12.29% versus the six month average of 18.1%
  • Bid to cover 2.36x vs six month average of 2.31x
  • Directs 17.17% versus six month average of 19.1%
  • Indirect 70.55% versus six month average of 62.7%
Auction grade: B+

The U.S. Treasury auctioned off $24 billion of near the 30 year bonds at a high yield of 2.049%. That compares favorably to the WI yield of 2.062% at the time of the auction (tail of -1.3 basis points).

The foreign demand was a strong at 70.55% versus 62.7% over the last six months

Domestic demand was weaker at 17.17% versus 19.1% six month average as foreign demand outstripped the domestic demand.

Dealers were saddled with a small 12.29% of the issue versus the average of 18.1%.

The bid the cover was not stellar at 2.36x indicative of perhaps less domestic demand.
