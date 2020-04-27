US treasury auctions off $34 billion at 0.229% versus 0.242% WI yield

To year WI at the time of auction was at 0.242%

WI level at the time of auction 0.242%



tail -1.3 basis points versus six-month average of 0.8 basis points



High yield 2.229%



Bid to cover 3.1X versus six-month average of 2.52X



Dealers 15.5% versus six-month average of 32.9%

Directs 17.8% versus six-month average of 17.2%



Indirects 55.8% versus six-month average of 49.9%

lots of demand for the 2 year note auction has the high yield is well below the WI level of 0.242%. The auction came in at 2.229%.







The bid to cover was also strong at 3.1x. That is well above the 2.52 six-month average







Dealers were saddled with a much lower percentage than average at 15.5% versus 32.9% (6 month average)





Grade: A