US treasury auctions off $34 billion at 0.229% versus 0.242% WI yield

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

To year WI at the time of auction was at 0.242%

  • WI level at the time of auction 0.242%
  • tail -1.3 basis points versus six-month average of 0.8 basis points
  • High yield 2.229%
  • Bid to cover 3.1X versus six-month average of 2.52X
  • Dealers 15.5% versus six-month average of 32.9%
  • Directs 17.8% versus six-month average of 17.2%
  • Indirects 55.8% versus six-month average of 49.9%
lots of demand for the 2 year note auction has the high yield is well below the WI level of 0.242%. The auction came in at 2.229%.

The bid to cover was also strong at 3.1x.  That is well above the 2.52 six-month average

Dealers were saddled with a much lower percentage than average at 15.5% versus 32.9% (6 month average)

Grade: A
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose