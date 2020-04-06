US treasury auctions off $40 billion of 3 year notes at a high yield of 0.348%
WI 0.336% at the auction timeThe US treasury auctioned off $40 billion of 3 year notes. The auction details are:
- High yield 0.348%
- Bid to cover 2.27x versus a six-month average of 2.47x
- Dealers 40.54% versus 35.3% six-month average
- Directs 4.07% versus 16.0% six-month average
- Indirects 55.4% versus 48.9% six-month average
A sloppy auction with a 1.2 basis point tail vs an average of 0.6 basis points. The bid to cover was much lower than the 2.47x average. Dealers are saddled with 40.54% versus 35.3% average.
Not a good auction.