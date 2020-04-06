US treasury auctions off $40 billion of 3 year notes at a high yield of 0.348%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

WI 0.336% at the auction time

The US treasury auctioned off $40 billion of 3 year notes. The auction details are:
  • High yield 0.348%
  • Bid to cover 2.27x versus a six-month average of 2.47x 
  • Dealers 40.54% versus 35.3% six-month average
  • Directs 4.07% versus 16.0% six-month average 
  • Indirects 55.4% versus 48.9% six-month average
A sloppy auction with a 1.2 basis point tail vs an average of 0.6 basis points. The bid to cover was much lower than the 2.47x average. Dealers are saddled with 40.54% versus 35.3% average.  

Not a good auction.

ForexLive
