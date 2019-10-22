US treasury auctions off $40 billion of two-year notes at a high yield of 1.594%
US treasury 2 year note auction results at a rate lower than the WI by 1.2 bps.
- high yield 1.594% versus 1.606%. Stop through by 1.2 bps
- Bid to cover 2.7x vs six-month average of 2.61x
- Directs 14% vs six-month average of 21.4%
- Indirects 54.8% versus six-month average of 48.4%
- dealers take 31.2% versus six-month average of 30.2%
Overall a good auction with the high yield stopping through the WI level by 1.2 bps
The bid to cover was a touch higher than the six-month average. The dealers took a little more than the average. I would give it a B+.