US treasury auctions off $40 billion of two-year notes at a high yield of 1.594%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US treasury 2 year note auction results at a rate lower than the WI by 1.2 bps.  

  • high yield 1.594% versus 1.606%.  Stop through by 1.2 bps
  • Bid to cover 2.7x vs six-month average of 2.61x
  • Directs 14% vs six-month average of 21.4%
  • Indirects 54.8% versus six-month average of 48.4%
  • dealers take 31.2% versus six-month average of 30.2%
Overall a good auction with the high yield stopping through the WI level by 1.2 bps
The bid to cover was a touch higher than the six-month average. The dealers took a little more than the average.  I would give it a B+.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose