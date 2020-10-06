US treasury auctions off $52 billion of 10 year notes at a high yield of 0.191%

WI at auction time was at 0.193%

  • WI was trading at 0.191%
  • High yield 0.193% . Last auction came in at 0.170%
  • Tail 0.2 basis points.
  • Bid to cover 2.44x vs. six-month vs. six-month average of 2.42 times.
  • Dealers 31.7% vs. average of 34.1%.
  • Directs 12.6% vs. six-month average 11.7.
  • Indirects 55.7% vs. six-month average of 54.2% .
Give a B- grade to the auction:
  • A small 0.2 basis point tail. Negative
  • Bid to cover was marginally higher at 2.44x vs 2.42x
  • Dealers were not saddled with the usual amount of 34.1% (only 31.7%)
  • Good direct and indirect demand
