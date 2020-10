WI level was at 0.150%

High yield rate 0.151%



Bid to cover 2.41x vs. six-month average of 2.64x

Dealers 32.2% vs. 31.9% average



Directs 15.6% vs. 15.3%



Indirects 52.4% vs. six-month average of 52.8%



The tail was a modest 0.1 basis points. The bid to cover was light at 2.41x vs. the six-month average. Dealers were settle with a bit more than the average at 32.2%.





Overall a C- grade.