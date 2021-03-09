U.S. Treasury auctions off $58 billion of 3 year notes at a high yield of 0.355%

WI level at 0.359%

High yield of 3.55% vs 3.59% WI level at the auction time

Bid to cover 2.69% vs 6 month average of 2.39X

Dealers 33.99% vs 6 month average of 35.7%

Directs, 18.2% vs 6 onth average of 14.4%

Indirects 47.8% vs 6 month average of 49.9%

A strong three year auction with the are you coming below the WI level I 0.4 basis points. The for the cover was stronger than the six month average. Dealers were saddled with less inventory than the six month average. Strong investor demand for their own accounts.





A- grade.