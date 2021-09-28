US treasury auctions off $62 billion a seven year notes at a high yield 1.332%

WI was trading at at the time of the auction 1.324%

High yield 1.332%



WI level at the time of the auction 1.324%



Bid to cover 2.24 versus six month average of 2.31x



Directs 20.92% versus six month average of 19.8%



Indirects 60.09% versus six month average of 58.9%

Dealers 18.99% versus six month average of 21.3%



The seven year auction was another sloppy auction:



tail of 0.8 basis points to the WI level



Bid to cover was less than the 6 month average

The Directs (domestic demand) and indirects (international demand) was higher than the six month averages but you can argue it took a higher yield to attract the demand. So blah Grade: D





Traders are demanding higher yields as rates move higher.

