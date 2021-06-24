US treasury auctions off $62 billion 7 year notes at a high yield of 1.264%
- High yield 1.264%. The WI was trading at 1.267% at the time of the auction
- Bid to cover 2.36X. The six month average is 2.27X
- Dealers 18.69%. The six month average is 24.8%
- Directs 21.34%. The six month average is 19.1%
- Indirects 59.97% . The six month average is 56.1%.
- A modest tail of -0.3 bps
- bid to cover higher than the six month average
- Dealers are saddled with substantially less than the six month average
- Domestic direct bidders were higher-than-expected as were the international in direct bidders.
Overall good demand.