U.S. Treasury auctions off three year note at 0.329%. WI at auction 0.327%
US treasury sells $58 billion of three year notes
- High yield 0.329% versus WI level of 0.327% (Tail of 0.2 bps)
- Bid to cover 2.42x versus six-month average of 2.43x
- Dealers 32.26% versus six-month average of 35.5%
- Directs 18.11% versus six-month average of 15.8%
- Indirect 49.6% versus six-month average of 40.7%
The auction is a C+.
There was a small tail of 0.2 bps. The Dealers were saddled with less than the six-month average. The Bid to cover was nearly equal to the 6 month average.