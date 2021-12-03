U.S. Treasury currency report says no major trading partners manipulated exchange rates

The U.S. Treasury currency report is out saying that:

it takes note of U.S. Treasury report into currency manipulation and its assessment of the Switzerland



central bank remains in contact with the US authorities to explain Switzerland's economic situation and monetary policy

The USDCHF moved lower on the back of the headline jobs report, but has bounced back higher.





Technically the price moved below its 100 day moving average at 0.91793 after the report, but stalled near the low from Wednesday's trade at 0.91688.







The price has moved back toward its 100 hour moving average at 0.9206.







