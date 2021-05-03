U.S. Treasury expects to issue $463 billion in net marketable debt

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

U.S. Treasury debt issuance estimates

  • U.S. Treasury expects to issue $463 billion of net marketable debt in April to June 2021. That is much higher than the February estimate of $95 billion
  • increasing in the borrowing estimate is due to additional spending due to covert 19
  • in January – March 2020, it issued $401 billion in net debt
  • ended quarter with cash balance of 1.1 to $2 trillion
  • expects to issue $821 billion in the net marketable debt in July to September 2021 assuming and September $750 billion of cash balances
As deficits soar so do the treasures auction of debt.

