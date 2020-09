The WI is currently trading at 0.285%/0.280%

Bid to cover, 2.53X. Last 2.71x

Dealers 26%. Last 17.8%

Directs 14.8%. Last 15.9%

Indirects 59.4%. Last 66.2% The treasury will complete its auctions tomorrow with the sale of $50 billion of 7 year notes. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The US treasury is auction off $53 billion a 5 year notes at the top of the hour. A history of the last 6 auctions shows shows: