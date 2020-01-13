US Treasury says real dollar is 8% above its 20 year average

US Treasury:



says currency practices of 10 countries require close attention, but no major US trade partner met criteria for currency manipulation

Says China made 'enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation' in phase 1 trade deal withUS

says China should 'no longer be designated as a currency manipulator' in semi-annual currency report

China needs to take necessary steps to avoid a persistently weak currency

China also agreed in trade deal to publish relevant data on exchange rates and external balances

Says improved economic fundamentals and structural policy reforms would underpin stronger Chinese yuan over time

Says continuing to monitor currency practices of China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Switzerland

China must take decisive steps to further rebalance economy, allow greater market openness to strengthen long-term growth prospects

Switzerland should use ample fiscal space to more forcefully support domestic activity - treasury

Japan should enact bolder structural reforms to strengthen domestic demand

Germany's current account surplus remains largest in world, sees urgent need for Germany to cut taxes, boost domestic investment

Ireland only meets one of three criteria to be on monitoring list, would be removed in next report if that remains the case

Taiwan, Thailand close to triggering thresholds to be added to currency monitoring list

continued dollar strength is "concerning" given INF's judgment that dollar is overvalued on a real effective basis

Says real dollar remains about 8% above its 20-year average; sustained dollar strength would likely exacerbate persistent trade, current account imbalances

I wonder if politics played a role in removing the currency manipulator label from China? LOL, I'm kidding. I am not wondering at all.











