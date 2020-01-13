US Treasury says real dollar is 8% above its 20 year average
Treasury's semi-annual report does not list China as a currency manipulator
US Treasury:
- says currency practices of 10 countries require close attention, but no major US trade partner met criteria for currency manipulation
- Says China made 'enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation' in phase 1 trade deal withUS
- says China should 'no longer be designated as a currency manipulator' in semi-annual currency report
- China needs to take necessary steps to avoid a persistently weak currency
- China also agreed in trade deal to publish relevant data on exchange rates and external balances
- Says improved economic fundamentals and structural policy reforms would underpin stronger Chinese yuan over time
- Says continuing to monitor currency practices of China, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Switzerland
- China must take decisive steps to further rebalance economy, allow greater market openness to strengthen long-term growth prospects
- Switzerland should use ample fiscal space to more forcefully support domestic activity - treasury
- Japan should enact bolder structural reforms to strengthen domestic demand
- Germany's current account surplus remains largest in world, sees urgent need for Germany to cut taxes, boost domestic investment
- Ireland only meets one of three criteria to be on monitoring list, would be removed in next report if that remains the case
- Taiwan, Thailand close to triggering thresholds to be added to currency monitoring list
- continued dollar strength is "concerning" given INF's judgment that dollar is overvalued on a real effective basis
- Says real dollar remains about 8% above its 20-year average; sustained dollar strength would likely exacerbate persistent trade, current account imbalances
I wonder if politics played a role in removing the currency manipulator label from China? LOL, I'm kidding. I am not wondering at all.