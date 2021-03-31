US government says significant trade barriers are harming American companies and farmers, singles out China

The US Trade Representative's office vows continued efforts to combat 'significant foreign trade barriers' to US exports, commerce

USTR says will continue to engage foreign governments on digital policies that threaten u.s. exporters of digital services

says China is 'world's leading offender' in creating excess production capacity in several industries, including steel, aluminium and solar

says will engage foreign governments on barriers limiting market access for US farmers, ranchers and food processors





Headlines via Reuters ... AUD getting renewed jab lower by a few tics, on approach now to its early Europe low circa 0.7590. Tensions between the US and China tend to see China take it out on US proxies such as Australia, China has imposed hefty trade imposts on Australia.