US Treasury Secretary Yellen says today was a pivotal day for the US economy

Yellen is referring to the US Congress approving the US$1.9 tln coronavirus relief bill 

More:
  • ready to get to work implementing the virus relief package
  • rather than a long, slow recovery, I expect we could reach full employment by as soon as next year
Full employment by 2022 is good news, though it m right leave Fed Chair Powell considering his options on dialling back monetary stimulus sooner than expected. 


Yellen also with the tweets:
