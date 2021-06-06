US Treasury Secretary Yellen says will persist with Biden's $4tln spending plan even it it sends inflation higher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US Treasury Secretary Yellen spoke after the G7 

  • Higher interest rates would be a "plus" for society and for the Federal Reserve 
  • US monetary policy can handle inflation risks
  • Biden's $4 trillion spending plan would be good for the US, even if it contributes to rising inflation and results in higher interest rates

"If we ended up with a slightly higher interest rate environment it would actually be a plus for society's point of view and the Fed's point of view" 

Yellen in an interview with Bloomberg.

I posted the early (very early!) rates here, not a lot of impact from Ms. Yellen's comments, USD a touch higher almost across the board. 

