US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin wants China to completely stop buy oil from Iran (or else)
I posted comments from Mnuchin earlier (from his interview ith Fox):
and:
He also elaborated in Iran/China/oil:
- We've cut off probably over 95% of the oil revenues, so there's a very small amount of oil revenues, and you're right, a component of that, a big component of that is China... we're working closely with them to make sure that they cease all additional oil activities.
- China is subject to sanctions just like everybody else
- The Europeans are adhering to our primary sanctions
Oil is not much changed, its only been open for a few hours for week so far: