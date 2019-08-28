US treasury sells $41 billion of five-year notes at high yield of 1.365%

US 5 year note auction by US treasury

  • High-yield 1.365% versus 1.375% WI
  • Bid to cover 2.48x vs 2.26x last.  The 6 month average 2.36x
  • Directs 18.7% versus 13.7% last month. 
  • Indirects 59.7% versus 53.4% last month
  • Dealers take 21.64% versus 6 month average of 27%
The yield came in 1 bp less than the WI, with a bid to cover at a higher level than the 6 month auction average. As a result of the strong demand, the dealers took a lower percentage of the auction as well.  Good auction. Good demand.
